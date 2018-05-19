This year marks the 55th year the Tehachapi Mountain Festival will provide quality family entertainment for the community. And this year’s event is going to be great, with a new "Music, Mountains & Memories" theme.
The event, which draws 30,000 to 40,000 people each year, is the largest family festival within the community, according to the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, the organization that puts on the annual extravaganza.
The festival includes an arts and crafts show, food, live entertainment, carnival, the Mountain Gallop 5K/10K, the Mountain Festival Parade, Thunder on the Mountain Car Show, PRCA Rodeo, VFW Dinner and Dance, Pancake Breakfast and much more.
There will be more than 100 vendors at the arts and crafts show. Attendees can find artwork such as paintings, photography, sculpture, pottery, glass, textile arts, wood, jewelry, ceramics and more. There are also booths selling clothing, cutlery, hats, toys, candles, sunglasses, knives, fairy gardens and kitchen tools, just to name a few.
There is also a pet parade, bounce houses, and an obstacle course — that way all members of your family can partake.
Trust us, you won’t leave this festival hungry, considering vendors will be out selling barbecue tri-tip sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, beef and chicken teriyaki sticks, hotdogs, kettle corn, ice cream, fruit smoothies, funnel cakes, sausage and chicken breast sandwiches and pizza, to name a few. And to quench your thirst, a Beer Garden is located in the park.
So grab your blanket or lawn chair and spend the weekend making memories with family and friends in beautiful Tehachapi. This year’s event runs Aug. 17-19 at Philip Marx Central Park in downtown Tehachapi, 311 E. D St. Admission is free.
Fore more information on this event, head to tehachapimountainfestival.com.
Schedule of Events
Friday, Aug. 17
6-11 p.m.: Festival Carnival - Corner of D & Robinson streets across from Well School Playground
6 p.m.: V.F.W. Live Music & Dancing, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
7 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo - Rodeo Grounds, Dennison Road (gates open at 5 p.m.)
Saturday, Aug. 18
6:30 a.m.: Mountain Gallop 5K/10K - Registration
7 a.m.: Mountain Gallop 5K/10K
7-9:30 a.m.: Royal Rangers Pancake Breakfast, sponsored by the American Legion Post, 221 Veterans Hall, 125 W. F St.
8 a.m.: Parade line-ups, Kmart parking lot
10 a.m.: Mountain Festival Parade, F Street from Mulberry Street to Hayes Street
10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Arts & Crafts Fair & Park Festival, Central Park
Noon-11 p.m.: Carnival, corner of D and Robinson streets across from Well School Playground
6 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo, Rodeo Grounds, Dennison Road (gates open at 4 p.m.)
6 p.m.: V.F.W. Dinner & Dance, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Sunday, Aug. 19
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: 20th Annual Thunder on the Mountain Car & Truck Show, downtown Tehachapi, Green and F streets
10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Arts & Crafts Fair & Park Festival, Central Park
Noon-9 p.m.: Carnival, corner of D and Robinson streets across from Well School Playground
