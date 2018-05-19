Tehachapi is home to myriad events and festivities that encompass multiple interests. Both tourists and residents will be greeted with consistent entertainment and attractions all year long. Below is a listing of these events by month.
Check TehachapiNews.com or Tehachapi News for details as each event approaches, and for more that come up throughout the year.
January
• Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce's annual Installation & Recognition Gala
• Rotary Club's Wine Pairing Dinner
February
• Valentine's Wine & Chocolate Tasting by Main Street Tehachapi
March/April
• Easter Egg Hunt by Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
• Brite Lake Fishing Derby
• Model Train Show, Tehachapi Depot Museum
• Spring Art Show, Bear Valley Springs
• Bark For Life
May
• Memorial Day Ceremony, Philip Marx Central Park
• Western Swing Out Weekender 2018
• Run & Ride with the Wind 5K and Duathlon, Centennial Plaza
June
• Flag Retirement Ceremony, Coy Burnett Football Stadium
• Tehachapi Art Association’s Artisan Festival
• Train Show, Tehachapi Depot Museum
July
• Tehachapi's 4th of July Hot Dog Festival & Wiener Run, Philip Marx Central Park
• Bad Bulls Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds
• TPOPs concert and fireworks display, Coy Burnett Football Stadium
• Camp Kiya, Family Traditional Music Camp
• 4th of July Warrior 5k Run, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
• All American 5K, Phillip Marx Central Park
• Tehachapi Mountain Beer & Wine Festival, Benz Visco Youth Sports & Cultural Park
• Canvas & Cabernet, Veritas Tapas & Wine Bar
August
• Old-Timers Picnic, Philip Marx Central Park
• Cheers to Charity
• Tehachapi Mountain Festival (third weekend in August), Philip Marx Central Park
• Thunder on the Mountain Car & Truck Show, Downtown Tehachapi
• Tehachapi's PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds
• Tehachapi Valley Arts Association’s Artisan Festival
• Tehachapi Valley Arts Association's Chalk on the Walk, Downtown Tehachapi
• Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society Show, St. Malachy Catholic Church
• Mountain Gallop 5k/10k, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
• T-Town Car Show, Downtown Tehachapi
• National Night Out, Philip Marx Central Park
September
• Playwright Festival, BeeKay Theatre
• Tehachapi's Relay For Life
• Gone to the Dogs 5k Run/Walk, Have a Heart Humane Society
• Tehachapi Gran Fondo Pasta Fest
• Gran Fondo
• Tehachapi Valley Arts Association's Artisan Festival, Railroad & Depot Park
• Evening For Life presented by the Family Life Pregnancy Center, Dorner Family Vineyard
• California State Old Time Fiddlers Association Contest
• Warbirds Fly-in, Tehachapi Airport
October
• Tehachapi Apple Festival, Downtown Tehachapi
• AST Fall Festival, Monroe High School
• Trunk or Treat by Main Street Tehachapi
• Zombie Run, Golden Hills
• TPOPS Halloween Concert, Beekay Theatre
• Oktoberfest, Stallion Springs
• Links For Life "Lace'n It Up
• Warrior Country Triathlon, Dye Natatorium
November
• Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot 5K, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
• Ugly Christmas Sweater Wine Walk, Main Street Tehachapi
December
• Tehachapi Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
• Santa at the Depot, Tehachapi Depot Museum
