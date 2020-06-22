There's always something fun to do in Tehachapi. Both tourists and residents will be greeted with consistent entertainment and attractions all year long. Below is a listing of these events by month.

Check TehachapiNews.com or Tehachapi News for details as each event approaches, and for more that come up throughout the year.

January

• Rotary Club's Wine Pairing Dinner

February

• Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce's annual Installation & Recognition Gala

• Valentine's Wine & Chocolate Tasting by Main Street Tehachapi

March/April

• Easter Egg Hunt by Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District

• Brite Lake Fishing Derby

• Model Train Show, Tehachapi Depot Museum

• Spring Art Show, Bear Valley Springs

• Bark For Life

May

• Memorial Day Ceremony, Philip Marx Central Park

• Western Swing Out Weekender 2020

• Run & Ride with the Wind 5K and Duathlon, Centennial Plaza

June

• Flag Retirement Ceremony, Coy Burnett Football Stadium

• Tehachapi Art Association’s Artisan Festival

• Train Show, Tehachapi Depot Museum

July

• Tehachapi's 4th of July Hot Dog Festival & Wiener Run, Philip Marx Central Park

• Bad Bulls Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds

• TPOPs concert and fireworks display, Coy Burnett Football Stadium

• Camp Kiya, Family Traditional Music Camp

• 4th of July Warrior 5k Run, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District

• All American 5K, Phillip Marx Central Park

• Canvas & Cabernet, Veritas Tapas & Wine Bar

August

• Old-Timers Picnic, Philip Marx Central Park

• Cheers to Charity

• Tehachapi Mountain Festival (third weekend in August), Philip Marx Central Park

• Thunder on the Mountain Car & Truck Show, Downtown Tehachapi

• Tehachapi's PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds

• Tehachapi Valley Arts Association’s Artisan Festival

• Tehachapi Valley Arts Association's Chalk on the Walk, Downtown Tehachapi

• Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society Show, St. Malachy Catholic Church

• Mountain Gallop 5k/10k, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District

• T-Town Car Show, Downtown Tehachapi

• National Night Out, Philip Marx Central Park

September

• Playwright Festival, BeeKay Theatre

• Gone to the Dogs 5k Run/Walk, Have a Heart Humane Society

• Tehachapi GranFondo Pasta Fest

• GranFondo

• Tehachapi Valley Arts Association's Artisan Festival, Railroad & Depot Park

• Evening For Life presented by the Family Life Pregnancy Center, Dorner Family Vineyard

• California State Old Time Fiddlers Association Contest

• Warbirds Fly-in, Tehachapi Airport

October

• Tehachapi Apple Festival, Downtown Tehachapi

• Trunk or Treat by Main Street Tehachapi

• TPOPS Halloween Concert, BeeKay Theatre

• Oktoberfest, Stallion Springs

• Links For Life Lace'n It Up

• Harvest Half Marathon, Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center

November

• Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot 5K, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District

• Ugly Christmas Sweater Wine Walk, Main Street Tehachapi

December

• Tehachapi Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

• Tehachapi Creche Festival, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

• Santa at the Depot, Tehachapi Depot Museum

• Christmas Bazaar, Aspen Builder's Activity Center

