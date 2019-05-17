There is always something to discover and explore in Tehachapi when you enter the Tehachapi Visitor Center, even for people who have lived in the area for years.
The center opened about three years ago. Linda Carhart, a member of the Tehachapi Tourism Board, said there was a need for it because people come through the area for various reasons.
“We are putting an emphasis on tourism,” she said. “We have a lot of people all year round, and it’s good to have a place to promote our tourism.”
The Tehachapi Visitor Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The volunteers working at the center have a number of resources available to visitors, and Carhart said they try to “figure out a person’s interests” before giving them recommendations.
“We have fliers on some antique shops if you like antiques,” she said. “If you like wine, we have a sheet that tells you all about our wineries. If you like museums, we have one on the different museums.”
Wine lovers can check out Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company, Triassic Vineyards or Dorner Family Vineyard, for example.
For people seeking adventure, Carhart said she would advise them to explore the Pacific Crest Trail or Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park, which overlooks Sand Canyon to the east and the Tehachapi Valley to the west and was the site of a Kawaiisu (Nuwa) village. Another spot for hikers would be Tehachapi Mountain Park, which offers the Nuooah Nature Trail and various camping opportunities.
Animal lovers have a variety of options available to them nearby, such as Indian Point Ostrich Ranch, Adorable Alpacas and Windswept Ranch Petting Zoo. There are also several music venues in town, including the popular Fiddlers Crossing.
Many people might think the Tehachapi community does not have much going on, but Carhart assured the area is “active” all year long.
“Coming up pretty soon is the Swing Dance competition and that brings people from out of the area into Tehachapi. We have several festivals like the Mountain Festival in August and the Apple Festival in October,” she said. “We’re a very active community. As soon as the weather gets great, the community gears up.”
Though the center is open select days during the week, there is also an app available that can help assist visitors during their stay. Named Visit Tehachapi, users have dining, play, hotel and motel, shopping and worship categories to choose from to plan their visit. If they know they want to visit wineries or antique shops, they can narrow their searches. It also includes information on various festivals and events.
“It’s a good resource to let you know exactly what’s going on during different periods of time,” Carhart said.
The Visit Tehachapi app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.
For more information on the Tehachapi Visitor Center or the Visit Tehachapi app, visit http://www.liveuptehachapi.com/405/Visit-Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.