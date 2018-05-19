There's a reason Tehachapi is known as the Land of Four Seasons.
Tehachapi's weather often changes in the mountain community, no matter what season of the year. Residents can enjoy cool temperatures, with moderate amounts of snow and rain in the winter, and beautiful sunshine at other times of the year.
At an elevation of some 3,970 feet (depending on exactly where you are), the city is located between the Mojave Desert and San Joaquin Valley, giving both visitors and residents the opportunity to enjoy diverse weather and grand views.
The unique location provides fresh, clean air away from the big city and wind is always flowing and being captured by wind turbines.
According to the National Weather Service in Handford, the rainfall for 2017 was 14.05 inches and the average temperature ranges from 42 degrees and 65 degrees.
