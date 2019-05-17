The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to Tehachapi. The beautiful Tehachapi Valley is an oasis located in the mountains between the San Joaquin Valley and the Mojave Desert. With sparkling blue skies that turn into star-filled nights with unending depth, the beauty of Tehachapi is seen in every setting.
Tehachapi has much to offer visitors, whether it is wine tasting, learning about the history of Tehachapi by visiting our wonderful museums, such as the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, shopping in our Historic Downtown Tehachapi or enjoying one of our many fun-filled festivals like the Tehachapi Mountain Festival in August. Tehachapi has something for everyone.
If you are thinking of relocating to Tehachapi, the diversity of the area offers small-town neighborhoods, mountains filled with oak trees and rustic to luxurious homes, all displayed in four beautifully distinct seasons.
Please make sure to stop by the Chamber office while visiting; we have numerous brochures and relocation information on display. We are located at 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
Tehachapi has a lot to offer and we hope that inside this Visitors Guide you find that special something that interests you.
Thank you for visiting!
Ida Perkins is president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
