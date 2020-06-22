The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to the beautiful community of Tehachapi.
Tehachapi is an oasis located in the mountains between the San Joaquin Valley and the Mojave Desert, offering a cool haven from the arid desert heat and the sprawling lowlands of the valley. Nicknamed the “Land of Four Seasons” Tehachapi is known for its scenic beauty year-round.
Whether you’re here to enjoy one of our many festivals, exploring the history of Tehachapi with a visit to the Tehachapi Museum or the Errea House, wine tasting at one of our award-winning wineries, picnicking in one of our beautiful parks or shopping in our beautiful Historic Downtown, a visit to Tehachapi has something for everyone.
If you're thinking of making Tehachapi your home, the area offers diverse small-town neighborhoods, sprawling ranches and everything in between.
Please stop by the Chamber office during your visit to pick up one of our numerous brochures or relocation information. We are located at 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
We hope that within the pages of this Visitor Guide you will find that something special to make your visit to Tehachapi a memorable one.
Welcome to Tehachapi!
Ida Perkins is president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
