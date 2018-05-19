Tehachapi News
411 N. Mill St.
661-822-6828
tehachapinews.com; Tehachapi News Facebook page; @tehachapinews on Twitter
Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
Tehachapi Visitor Center
200 W. Tehachapi Blvd. (at the corner of Tehachapi Boulevard and Curry Street)
661-829-3333
Thursday - Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce
209 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-4180
Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed from 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch.
City of Tehachapi
115 S. Robinson St.
661-822-2200
Monday - Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Closed Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays
Kern County / Office of Supervisor Zack Scrivner
(Second District, includes Tehachapi)
125 E. F St., Tehachapi
1115 Truxtun Ave, 5th Floor, Bakersfield
661-868-3660
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
490 W. D St.
661-822-3228
Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Closed Friday - Sunday
Bear Valley Springs Community Services District
28999 South Lower Valley Road
661-821-4428
Golden Hills Community Service District
21415 Reeves St.
661-822-3064
Monday - Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Closed Friday - Sunday
Stallion Springs Community Services District
27800 Stallion Springs Drive
661-822-3268
Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.; Closed Saturday and Sunday
Tehachapi Museum
310 S. Green St.
661-822-8152
Friday - Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
Tehachapi Depot Museum
101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-823-1100
Thursday - Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Main Street Tehachapi
105 E. E St.
661-822-6519
Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council
Monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of every month at Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd.
For more information:
P.O. Box 2386
Tehachapi, CA 93581
Email: info@tehachapiedc.com
Kern County Library, Tehachapi Branch
212 S. Green St.
661-822-4938
Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday
