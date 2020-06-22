Whether you're already in Tehachapi, or you are planning a visit, here are places to get information.
Tehachapi News
411 N. Mill St.
661-822-6828 or 800-600-2909
tehachapinews.com; Tehachapi News Facebook page; @tehachapinews on Twitter
Tehachapi Visitor Center
200 W. Tehachapi Blvd. (at the corner of Tehachapi Boulevard and Curry Street)
661-829-3333
Thursday - Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce
209 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-822-4180
Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed from 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch)
City of Tehachapi
115 S. Robinson St.
661-822-2200
Monday - Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Kern County / Office of Supervisor Zack Scrivner
(Second District, includes Tehachapi)
1115 Truxtun Ave, 5th Floor, Bakersfield
661-868-3660
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
490 W. D St.
661-822-3228
Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bear Valley Springs Community Services District
28999 Lower Valley Road
661-821-4428
Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Golden Hills Community Service District
21415 Reeves St.
661-822-3064
Monday - Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Stallion Springs Community Services District
27800 Stallion Springs Drive
661-822-3268
Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Tehachapi Heritage League Museum
310 South Green St.
661-822-8152
Friday - Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
Tehachapi Depot Museum
101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
661-823-1100
Thursday - Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Main Street Tehachapi
105 E. E St.
661-822-6519
Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council
Monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of every month at Slice of Life Enrichment School
48771 West Valley Blvd.
Monthly Tourism Commission meetings on the third Thursday of every other month at Tehachapi Police Department Community Room at 10 a.m.
220 W. C St.
For more information
P.O. Box 2386
Tehachapi, CA 93581
Email: info@tehachapiedc.com
Kern County Library, Tehachapi Branch
212 S. Green St.
661-822-4938
Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
