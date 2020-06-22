Whether you're already in Tehachapi, or you are planning a visit, here are places to get information.

Tehachapi News

411 N. Mill St.

661-822-6828 or 800-600-2909

tehachapinews.com; Tehachapi News Facebook page; @tehachapinews on Twitter

Tehachapi Visitor Center

200 W. Tehachapi Blvd. (at the corner of Tehachapi Boulevard and Curry Street)

661-829-3333

Thursday - Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce

209 E. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-822-4180

tehachapi.com

Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed from 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch)

City of Tehachapi

115 S. Robinson St.

661-822-2200

liveuptehachapi.com

Monday - Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kern County / Office of Supervisor Zack Scrivner

(Second District, includes Tehachapi)

1115 Truxtun Ave, 5th Floor, Bakersfield

661-868-3660

kerncounty.com/bos/dist2

Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District

490 W. D St.

661-822-3228

tvrpd.com

Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bear Valley Springs Community Services District

28999 Lower Valley Road

661-821-4428

bvcsd.com

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Golden Hills Community Service District

21415 Reeves St.

661-822-3064

ghcsd.com

Monday - Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Stallion Springs Community Services District

27800 Stallion Springs Drive

661-822-3268

stallionspringscsd.com

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Tehachapi Heritage League Museum

310 South Green St.

661-822-8152

tehachapimuseum.org

Friday - Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Tehachapi Depot Museum

101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

661-823-1100

tehachapidepot.com

Thursday - Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Main Street Tehachapi

105 E. E St.

661-822-6519

mainstreettehachapi.com

Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council

Monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of every month at Slice of Life Enrichment School

48771 West Valley Blvd.

Monthly Tourism Commission meetings on the third Thursday of every other month at Tehachapi Police Department Community Room at 10 a.m.

220 W. C St.

For more information

P.O. Box 2386

Tehachapi, CA 93581

Email: info@tehachapiedc.com

tehachapiedc.com

Kern County Library, Tehachapi Branch

212 S. Green St.

661-822-4938

Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

kerncountylibrary.org

