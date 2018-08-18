Three solid quarters of football and a 15-point lead welcomed the Warriors into the fourth quarter Friday night, but the Wasco Tigers took advantage of the final 12 minutes, scoring a pair of touchdowns to spoil the Warriors home opener 28-22 at Coy Burnett Stadium.
Elias Salinas led the rushing attack for Wasco with a pair of touchdowns including a 14-yard run that proved to be the difference as Tehachapi stalled in the final frame.
“We did a lot of things well, we just didn’t finish the game,” said Tehachapi head coach Doug DeGeer. “We only played three quarters and were too complacent after half time.”
The Warriors, playing without senior quarterback Chris Garcia, trailed 7-0 following a scoring drive by Wasco on the second possession of the game. The Warriors responded during their first possession of the second quarter as junior quarterback Jaron Searcy scored on a four-yard run before Hayden Palmer dove in for the two-point conversion to give the Warriors an 8-7 lead.
Tehachapi built on that lead later in the second with a 56-yard touchdown run by Tanner Love. Love recorded nearly 100 yards rushing in the game before exiting with an ankle injury in the second half.
Using his replacement, Tehachapi scored just 50 seconds into the third quarter when Mathew Finklea scored on a 61-yard touchdown run to give Tehachapi a 22-7 lead. Palmer once again converted the two-point try for the Warriors.
Wasco however would respond using quarterback Jacob Villanveva and superior down-field blocking to open the gaps on a 25-yard quarterback keeper to spark the comeback for the Tigers. Following that run it was a pair of rushing touchdowns including Salinas’ 14-yard dagger in the fourth quarter that would propel the Tigers to the victory.
Tehachapi had one final possession but couldn’t manage to cross mid field before turning the ball over on downs.
“We improved a lot from the week before, but we still need to clean up the little mistakes like formation confusion and backfield blocking assignments,” DeGeer said.
The game was played almost exclusively on the ground by both teams and included nearly 500 yards of combined rushing. The Tigers carried the ball for 271 yards while Tehachapi rushed for 206. All the touchdowns came on the ground.
“I was very happy with the personnel that we had in the game,” DeGeer said. “We had a lot of guys playing both ways and they showed a lot of heart and grit.”
“We will hopefully get healthy and clean up the little things before BHS this week.”
The Warriors will take a huge leap up in competition this week as they play their first road game of the season at Bakersfield High School. The Drillers (0-1) fell on Thursday night at Servite 17-7 in a game that included four turnovers for BHS.
The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Griffith Field. However, heat index and air quality could potentially delay the start time of Friday night’s games as they did last week in Bakersfield. This will mark just the second meeting all-time between the school’s varsity football programs.
Junior Varsity
The Wasco Tigers running game was too much to handle for the Braves in a 37-7 season opening loss. The Tigers controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the game and moved the ball on the ground to wear down Tehachapi.
The Braves’ lone score came late in the third quarter when a Wasco fumble on a double reverse was picked up and returned for a 45-yard touchdown.
The Braves play Friday at Bakersfield High School.
Freshmen
The freshmen Indians fell 6-0 on Thursday evening to open their 2018 season against Wasco.
The Tigers scored early in the second quarter converting on a 35-yard run. They attempted a two-point conversion but were denied by the Indians’ defense.
Tehachapi managed two late defensive stands in the fourth quarter to set up a potentially game-winning drives. Tehachapi started with the ball on their own 22-yard line, a series of impressive runs put them just outside of the red zone, but the drive stalled at the Wasco 28-yard line as time expired.
Tehachapi is at Bakersfield High School this Thursday.
