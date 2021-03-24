Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. High 46F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.