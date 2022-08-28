Warrior running back AJ Anderson had an impressive performance for Tehachapi, rushing for 222 yards and three touchdowns in a dominating 42-7 victory over Highland in the home opener for Mountain Football. Above, Anderson runs past Austyn Hernandez (30) and Julian Vargas (53) for an 89-yard touchdown, marking the eighth-longest run from scrimmage in THS school history according to thswarriors.com. Due to an electrical issue at Coy Burnett Stadium on Friday, the field lights were rendered non-operational after numerous attempts to troubleshoot and repair. So the team played under the sun at 5 p.m. See full game coverage on page 16.