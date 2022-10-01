Informational meetings about proposals to increase parcel taxes to raise funds for the entry gate and police department in Bear Valley Springs were held Monday and Tuesday and a Zoom town hall meeting has been set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 (us02web.zoom.us/j/85755791084).
Earlier this year the Bear Valley Community Services District board approved bringing two ballot measures to votes. Both measures require two-thirds approval by voters to pass.
Measure V
Measure V is the gate tax increase proposal. According to a resolution passed by the board, in 2006 voters authorized a special tax not to exceed $75 per parcel for operation of the entry gate. The Gate Operations Special Tax has not been increased since. The tax generates about $270,000 per year in revenue but the full cost of operations and associated services last fiscal year was more than double that at $667,445.
According to the board resolution, the district has had to draw on other funds to cover the costs. The proposed increase would be to $185 per parcel with an annual inflationary adjustment not to exceed two percent per year.
Measure W
Measure W is the police tax increase proposal. According to a board resolution, the existing Police Services Special Tax of $80 per parcel has not increased since its adoption in 1997. The tax generates about $288,000 per year in revenue — far below the cost of providing police services.
In 2021-22, according to the district, the police budget was more than $1.9 million.
Because the special tax does not generate sufficient revenue to cover existing expenditures, the district has drawn on its reserve funds for many years, according to the board resolution.
The ballot measure would increase the tax from $80 per parcel to $500 per parcel with an annual inflationary adjustment of two percent per year.
