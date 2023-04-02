A case management conference on April 21 may help advance a lawsuit filed against the city of Tehachapi, but it could take months to resolve issues related to the City Council’s approval of the Sage Ranch development.
That’s the word March 28 from Tom Neisler, general manager of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.
“Our legal team has advised that the hearing on April 21 will not resolve the writ,” Neisler said in a statement, referring to an agreement by all parties to set a case management conference on that date. The agreement is noted in a ruling filed March 27 in Sacramento County Superior Court.
The writ is a petition for writ of mandate the water district filed Sept. 16, 2021, 10 days after the Tehachapi City Council approved 995-unit Sage Ranch. The residential development is planned for 138 acres of vacant land near Tehachapi High School.
The city has denied all of the water district’s allegations. The case was transferred to Sacramento County in April 2022 after the city requested a change of venue.
In the March 24 hearing, Judge Stephen Acquisto affirmed his tentative ruling to bifurcate — or separate — parts of the water district’s suit against the city under the California Environmental Quality Act. The first three causes of action are related to Sage Ranch’s approval, and the fourth alleges the city had a “pattern and practice” of legal violations in approving development projects.
Acquisto said the court would have separated the first three causes of action from the fourth, even if the water district motion had not been filed, as a matter of process because his department does not typically handle the disposition of civil cases. The fourth cause of action is now officially stayed, meaning it will not proceed until after the first three causes of action are resolved.
Attorneys for the city and water district told the judge March 24 that they expected the administrative record will be ready to certify by April 21. The judge will review the administrative record to decide the case.
The water district’s petition essentially asks the court to void and set aside the city’s actions related to Sage Ranch, including the project’s environmental review and any approvals and contracts entered into as part of it.
The city has denied the allegations the water district made in the court filing.
Three companies associated with the development — Greenbriar Capital Corp., Greenbriar Capital Holdco Inc. and Greenbriar Capital (U.S.) LLC — and Jeffrey Ciachurski, CEO of the companies, along with unidentified “does 21 through 40” — were listed as real parties in interest in the filing. Under CEQA, they are parties whose rights may be affected by the outcome of the suit and therefore are entitled to participate in the litigation.
Ciachurski, for Sage Ranch, previously declined to comment, and on March 14 he asked not to be contacted about the matter.
The city also declined to comment on the judge’s decision to bifurcate the case or say whether the city expects to present Greenbriar’s precise development plan for approval by the Planning Commission prior to a ruling on the writ.
In October 2022, the city’s development services director, Jay Schlosser, told members of the Tehachapi Planning Commission that the lawsuit does not prevent the developer from moving forward with the project.
“Our legal team tells me that state law is very clear that a project may advance until the court says otherwise,” he said. “And the court hasn’t even reviewed (the) documents yet. So there is no reason they could not advance the project … .”
