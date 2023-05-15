Bear Valley Springs Wildlife Coalition presented “A Day In The Life Of Mountain Lions” Wednesday night at the BVS Oak Tree Country Club. Local residents of Bear Valley Springs as well as guests from all over the Tehachapi Valley were in attendance. The guest speaker was noted Mountain Lion Researcher Dr. Winston Vickers, DVM MPVM of UC Davis, CA. Dr. Vickers had with him team members Veterinarian Doctor Fernando Najera, and local BVS resident and wildlife Biologist Juan Gonzalez. In attendance were also two local Nature Conservancy Directors, Rachel Mason of the Randall Preserve, and Public Access Coordinator Reema Hammad of the Tejon Ranch Conservancy. As well as local area California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s members, Chris Clenard, Martin Duenas and invite Christopher Detar.
Dr. Vickers, with a team of fellow researchers, has been studying the Mountain Lion population in the Sierras and Southern California mountain ranges over the last 20 years. Dr. Vickers explained how the mountain lion population is at risk due to barriers from urban development and most notably highways. These factors have narrowed the lions habitat to seek food and find mates to reproduce with. “The outside gene pool has narrowed and as such inbreeding has become more common,” stated Vickers.
Cal Trans and Nature Conservancy organizations such as the Tejon Ranch Conservancy and the recent conservancy purchase of the former Loop Ranch now the Randall Preserve, have opened up much new territory and safer pathways for not just mountain lions but elk, deer and bear as well.
With a better citizens understanding, continued research, and help from concerned individuals and organizations, we will be able to better protect and preserve this wild animal. For information on the BVS Wildlife Coalition go to www.BVSWildlifeCoalition@gmail.com.
