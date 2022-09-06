The Tehachapi City Council typically meets on the first and third Monday of each month but its Monday meeting this week was moved to Tuesday, Sept. 6, because of the Labor Day holiday.
The meeting was set after the deadline for this week’s edition. Watch for coverage next week and online at TehachapiNews.com.
Items on the agenda included approval of a special event application for the Tehachapi Apple Festival, set for Oct. 15 and 16, awarding a bid for a project to pave Pinon Street between Brandon Lane and Dennison Road and approval of a contract with Zambelli Fireworks of Shafter for the 2023 fireworks show.
