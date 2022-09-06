Most readers are likely to read a news story only once. And so, it’s probable that few people noticed differences between the print version of a front-page article in the Aug. 31 edition of Tehachapi News headlined “Banked groundwater: How much is enough?” and the online version of an article with the same headline published on TehachapiNews.com on Aug. 28 and updated on Aug. 29.
But there were important differences in the two versions. The print version includes some errors that were corrected in the Aug. 29 online update. That update was produced in time to be used in print instead of the earlier version. But due to a production error, the original story was published.
Freelance reporter Claudia Elliott submitted the original article based on coverage of the Aug. 17 meeting of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District and earlier meetings.
The ongoing drought and diminishing reliability of the State Water Project has challenged the board and recently, as explained in both versions of the story, the district has been wrangling with an important question for the first time — should it set a limit for future extractions of its banked groundwater?
After the original version of Elliott’s story was published online, she heard from Tom Neisler, general manager of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.
“TCCWD very much appreciates your attention to, and reporting on, our district activities. You provide a valuable service in educating the public on the important issues our district faces,” Neisler wrote in an email.
However, he also questioned some of Elliott’s assertions in the article and pointed out an error in her calculation of the amount of water the district was able to import this year.
Elliott immediately contacted Tehachapi News Editor Christine Peterson and began a review of Neisler’s concerns.
“I realized that in trying to simplify a complex story to make it easier for readers to understand, I made some mistakes,” Elliott said. “For this reason, I rewrote the story. The updated version was published online and if a production error had not occurred, the same version would have appeared in print.”
Neisler’s comments
For the sake of transparency, here are Neisler’s comments on the original version of Elliott’s story, which is the version that appeared in print Aug. 31:
1. CA DWR currently recognizes 34 adjudicated basins within the 515 basins identified in DWR Bulletin 118. Of these 34 basins, 26 are exempt from the requirements of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). These basins were exempted based on their demonstrated groundwater management practices (not the age of the adjudications). Of those 26, three are Brite, Cummings, and Tehachapi basins.
2. The Board authorized the withdrawal of up to 3,000 AF of the district’s claimed banked supplies in 2022. This additional surface water supply was for the benefit of all customers, not specifically for Grimmway Farms.
3. The requests from BVCSD and SSCSD were granted to ensure that these M&I customers kept their required BWRA balances current. This was done to ensure that the residential customers served by these agencies would have adequate reserves available in the event of continued shortfalls in surface water deliveries from the state.
4. I respectfully disagree with your assertion that I supported the sale of the banked water to “help the farming company”. The withdrawal of our banked supplies supported all of our customers.
5. I, again, respectfully disagree with your assertion as to what triggered the Board’s consideration of a minimum amount of banked storage. This has been a topic of discussion between the staff and the board for some time. The unprecedented drought has brought this concern to the forefront and I applaud the board for considering a minimum threshold.
6. The minimum banked balances are a cumulative threshold. They are not “to be banked” amounts for any given year. Our hope and expectation is that these balances can be supplemented via return flow and artificial recharge.
7. The district’s goal is to take delivery of 100% of the Table “A” allocation, to which we are entitled and pay the fixed costs for, every single year. We can only import 10,000 AF of our 19,300 AF into our system in any year due to infrastructure considerations. We bank any additional amount outside of the district, when available.
8. Our 2022 allocation of 5% yielded 965 AF of Table “A” allocation (19,300 x 5%). This comes on the heels of 5% in 2021 and 20% in 2020. The average Table “A” allocation over the last 10 years has averaged approximately 40%. This average amount is inadequate to meet our customer’s demands.
