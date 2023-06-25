A job fair took place in town Saturday hosted by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, along with chamber President Jeanette Pauer and members of the board.
Nearly a dozen employers were on hand to explain their companies' needs and hiring practices. Resumes were read and questions asked while job-seekers stood in front of company hiring managers or human resource officials.
Pauer said many of the on-site employers were looking for prospects interested in career-building jobs — companies “willing to train and bring good workers up through their companies' ranks.”
“It gave applicants for local jobs the opportunity to meet eye-to-eye and face-to-face with members of nearly a dozen local companies that have positions available now — today,” she said.
This year brought out employers offering seasonal or short-term employment opportunities. Many were the kind of jobs that can lead to company advancement.
“Far better than having my resume get lost in the digital world of a non-personal computerized selection process so common today,” said east Kern resident and job-seeker Frank Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.