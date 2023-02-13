An article in the Feb. 8 edition should have said that Citizen of the Year Dal Bunn ended his decades-long association with the Loop Ranch in 2022 when the ranch sold to The Nature Conservancy.
Businesses 2 Follow
Most Popular
Articles
- Kiefer Patrick Fincher, Feb. 21, 1995 - Jan. 17, 2023
- PHOTO GALLERY: Prayer vigil surrounds Kenny Harrison with get-well wishes
- Evelyn Rose Geisler, 1939-2022
- Derek Bryan Thompson, Sept. 9, 1957 - Jan. 27, 2023
- Derailment halts train traffic through Tehachapi Pass
- Sackewitz appointed to fill District 2 vacancy on Tehachapi City Council
- Citizen of the Year: Dal Bunn promotes the ‘Western way of life’
- State published proposed code for Tehachapi elk hunt
- George D. Zimmer
- City, Golden Hills and water district board are haggling over imported water priorities — and why you should care
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.