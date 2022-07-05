There was something for everyone during the three-day Independence Day weekend. Fireworks, hot-air balloon rides, pancake breakfasts, music, rodeo and more were part of the festivities in Tehachapi and Bear Valley Springs. See more photos, pages 20-24.
Fourth fun: Independence Day weekend packed with activities
- The Bakersfield Californian
