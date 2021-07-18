Tehachapi Mountain VFW Post 5948 is located at 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd. This was the first VFW Post established in Tehachapi. The second VFW, the Maj. Jason E. George VFW, is Post 12114 located at 125 E. F St. A column in the July 7 edition did not specify their names.
