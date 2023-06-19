An article in the May 31 edition about Gabriela Gutierrez, one of 17 high school graduates from throughout the county honored by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, should have said that in addition to graduating from Tehachapi High School, she received two associate’s degrees from Cerro Coso Community College through the dual-enrollment program. She was not a co-valedictorian.
