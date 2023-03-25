123_1.jpeg

Composer David Stern.

David Stern is the composer of "San Gabriel Mountains," which was performed by the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra. An article previewing the concert in the Feb. 15 edition of Tehachapi News should have included this correct photograph of him. Also, an article in the March 15 edition following the performance should have said the work is a "sweeping composition" and that the composer lives in the Los Angeles area.

