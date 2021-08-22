The 58th annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival offered something for everyone over its three-day weekend run. This year's theme was Fun Family Time in the Mountain Sunshine!
The event was packed with dances, a pancake breakfast, music and entertainment, a kids' zone, a community parade, two nights of PRCA rodeo action, an arts and crafts show, food, the Thunder on the Mountain Car Show and more. Relive the memories! See pages 7-9 and head to TehachapiNews.com for even more photos.
