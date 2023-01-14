The Tehachapi City Council was scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to consider a proposed annexation and a number of matters related to real estate and development.
Typically, the council meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. However, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the Monday meeting was moved to Tuesday.
The meeting took place after the deadline for this week’s print edition. See next week’s issue or visit TehachapiNews.com for coverage of the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.