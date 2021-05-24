John Richard Gonzales passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Bakersfield, Calif., to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 72 after battling Parkinson's disease for many years.
John was born Oct. 22, 1948, to Adolph and Catherine Frances Gonzales. He lived most of his life in Lamont, where he attended elementary schools. John attended Arvin High School, graduating in 1966. After high school, John joined the Marines after which he opened and operated Ricardo's in Ridgecrest and Burrito King in Taft for a few years.
John was also an electrician for most of his adult life. John was always there helping family and friends with any electrical problems. John's favorite pastime was traveling and visiting new places.
John is survived by his daughter, Stacy Fogle, and three grandchildren: Addisen, Reagan and Jaxon.
John will also be missed by his loving girlfriend, Eleanor (Ellie) Almarez of 19 years.
John also leaves behind his sisters, Diana Venegas and Pat Rangel (Rudy), and brothers, Adolph (Ronnie) Gonzales, Alvaro (Alvie) Ramos (Kathy), and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Catherine Frances Gonzales; his first grandson, Anthony James Fogle; sister, Vicki Bryson; and brothers, Robert Gonzales and Eladio (Bugs) Garcia.
Many thanks to all the friends and family who helped in the care of John during his illness. Though John is with our Lord in Heaven, he is in our hearts and will never be forgotten.
Services were held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield. Viewing will be Wednesday, May 12, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Chapel. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 13, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel with burial services to follow.
Editor's Note: This obituary is being republished due to a production error on the part of the newspaper.
