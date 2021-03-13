Get ready for more Korn in your home. The band with local roots will hold its first-ever livestream event, "Korn: Monumental," on April 24.
The ticketed immersive concert experience will be broadcast from the Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience attraction in Los Angeles.
This fully virtual experience will mark the live debut of tracks from "The Nothing," the band's latest album.
Korn had planned to tour with Faith No More last year in promotion of the album before the pandemic shut down live music.
Fans can also expect rare and sought-after deep cuts and classics from the band's catalog during the global livestream.
“We hope you take part in this experience with us," Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis remarked in a news release. "And though it is not the same as performing live with you here, we still want to bring you some great music and a fun show.”
Tickets are on sale now at kornlive.com with an early bird discount ($20) through March 27. Fans can also purchase bundles and VIP experiences ($45-$225), including exclusive merchandise, limited-edition autographed posters, and a virtual meet and greet with the entire band, which will be available as a digital download.
"Korn: Monumental" will go live at 1 p.m. April 24, available to stream for 72 hours through 8:59 p.m. April 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.