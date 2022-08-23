The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce has two ribbon-cuttings coming up.
The first is to celebrate the new owners of ASAP Postal and the changes they have made to the business at 785 Tucker Road, Suite G. It will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
The second is for the grand opening of The Mystical Cottage, a flower shop owned and operated by Stacey Jordan. The new business at 314 W. F St. will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
