The John T. King Lifetime Achievement award is presented every year to a member of the Tehachapi Community Theatre Association who has shown outstanding contributions to the success and enrichment of theater in Tehachapi. This year, there are two recipients: James Carhart and SilentWolf Coward, who have both spent many years dedicated to bringing exceptional live theater to Tehachapi.
The award is named for John King, who founded the organization in 1968. King could always be found somewhere around the theater, be it as an actor, director, producer, acting coach, set designer or stagehand.
The John T. King Lifetime Achievement award represents the great respect and honor that TCTA feels for its recipients. And this appreciation certainly holds true for James and Silent Wolf. They’ve both given endless hours of volunteering, being on call, meeting deadlines and working on shows with only a shoestring budget or almost no budget at all.
Carhart has been a member of the Art Directors Guild (ADG), IATSE Local 800 since 1980. He’s designed and worked all over the world in film, live theater, television, corporate events, theme parks and even retail marketing. He admits that live theater is his first love, so he dedicates much of his free time to designing and building some of the most creative sets Tehachapi audiences have seen. Think "Guys and Dolls," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Young Frankenstein," "LUV," and the musical "The Addams Family," which opens Sept. 15.
SilentWolf’s dedication to TCTA shows in everything she does. A longtime member, she has served on the Board of Directors, is the established prop mistress and has long supervised the theater’s Second Space on J Street. She is also a talented actor and director. Her meticulous attention to detail and ability to find the most elusive prop has made her indispensable. Do you need a bottle of Lone Star beer, the perfect sewing basket or a life-like roasted turkey? SilentWolf quietly makes whatever you need appear.
TCTA is proud to honor the 2023 recipients of the John T. King Lifetime Achievement Award.
Note: Through the years, John King seldom missed an opening night, always sitting front row center. A commemorative bench that faces the stage door of the BeeKay Theater has recently been installed in Century Plaza, dedicated to his memory.
Andi Hicks is with the theater.
