Race Communication is proud to sponsor the Thunder on the Mountain Car Show on Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Green and F streets in beautiful historic downtown Tehachapi.
The show attracts cars from all over SoCal. Hot rods, classics, customs, muscle cars and more will be displayed in Historic Downtown Tehachapi on Green Street. The show is part of our annual fundraiser for the Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds from the event benefit the organization and local businesses in the region.
In addition to an amazing display of cars, the show features raffles and prizes, and a special guest appearance by Ian Roussel from Full Custom Garage!
At high noon, stand by to hear a little “Thunder on the Mountain” as all 300-plus vehicles and motorcycles are asked to turn the keys in their ignitions at the same time, causing a rumble that spreads from one end of the car show to the other. Admission is free.
Go to Eventbrite.com to register your car for the 2022 Thunder on the Mountain Car Show sponsored by Race Communications.
For more information, visit carshow.race.com or www.tehacahapimountainfestival.com.
