The city of Tehachapi and the Loop Newspaper are happy to announce the 2nd Annual Holiday Decorating Contest for both residential and business entries throughout the entire Tehachapi area, both in the city and in the unicncorporated areas. This year's contest has been expanded from nine winners to 12.
In 2020, more than 100 residential entries and numerous businesses entered the contest to be named one of nine winners for decorating their home or business with holiday cheer. A list of addresses entered into the contest will be provided for families to drive by and enjoy the holiday decorations.
The Golden Hills area will be broken into three categories this year based on the large number of entries from last year's contest. East Golden Hills, West Golden Hills and Oak Knolls will each have a winner in addition to one winner from Stallion Springs and one winner from Bear Valley Springs, one business from the unincorporated area will also be chosen. There will be five residential winners in the city of Tehachapi, one representing each council district, and one business winner in the city limits.
The judging will take place Dec. 14-16 (weather permitting). To enter the contest (all communities), register with the city of Tehachapi by emailing or calling Key Budge in Community Engagement. Deadline to enter will be noon Monday, Dec. 13. Please provide your name, address, email and phone number to media@tehachapicityhall.com or 661-822-2200 x 119.
