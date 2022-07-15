There will be an informal gathering on Saturday, Aug. 20, to celebrate the 40th reunion of one of the best classes to ever graduate from Tehachapi High, haha, the Class of 1982.
The reunion will be held on the new patio at the Errea Garden at 311 S. Green St., across from the Tehachapi Museum. The event will run from 5 to 9 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m.
Come visit with some former classmates and celebrate still being alive and kickin’ 40 years after graduating from THS.
Text or call George Hammond at 661-300-0272 for more info or to RSVP.
