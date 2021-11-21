Forty-five people donated blood in Tehachapi on Nov. 16, bringing the total to more than 900 donors over the past 20 months, according to a city of Tehachapi News release.
Houchin Community Blood Bank partnered with the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District and the city of Tehachapi for the 26th time in the past two years.
The next Tehachapi Blood drive will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at West Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.