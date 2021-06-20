The annual Benz Bad Bulls Rodeo is shaping up to be bigger, rougher and more exciting then ever. These cowboy bull riders will pit their skills and muscles against the muscles of a 2,000-pound bull whose only job in life is to throw off that cowboy trying for eight seconds to sit on his back. It's bucking and twisting, thrill-a-second action as both cowboys and bulls are scored by judges for each completed eight-second ride. High score for the night gets prize money and all bragging rights.
Every year a visiting rodeo act is featured for fans to enjoy. Featured are the EhCapa Bareback Riders headquartered out of Idaho. Made up of young horse riders from 8 to 19 years old, they ride without saddles and control their mounts with leg cues, their voices, and a simple tack rein.
EhCapa believes that “when young riders learn to build trust in the horses they love, the results can be remarkable.” As many as 30 riders are known to travel to each performance and during their routines these young, talented riders take the audience on a breathtaking journey through maneuvers and jumps that few experienced riders can handle, all with out aid of saddle or bridle.
The rodeo grounds have been reconfigured and additional seating is in the process of being constructed. At the northwest end of the arena, an entirely new bleacher section has been added. The new seating for 1,000 rodeo fans is 90 feet wide and 21 rows high. It will also include an additional six to eight new box seats at ground level. This will bring the total seating capacity to 3,000. It’s a sellout event, so get your rodeo tickets early this year from various locations such as Albertsons, Hemme Hay, and the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. Additional information is available at the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association website.
Come early. Stay late, and enjoy the city Of Tehachapi’s 4th of July Fireworks show following the rodeo action.
