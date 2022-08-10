The Chamber of Commerce is excited to have the following vendors this year at the 59th Tehachapi Mountain Festival. There is something for everyone!

1 Rusty Cowboy

32 Below

395 Flaire

American Images

Beauty Karma

Bits O Kits

Bizuri Ice Cream

Bleu Lavender

Bria's Bows and Things

Chicken Chimes and More

Clever Creations

Croc Planet

Cutco Cutlery

Cute Things By Candi

Dogs on the Run

Desert Farm Creations

Elgan Doterra

Envirojewels

Family Custom Creations

Family Life Pregnancy Center

Fire Water Co.

Garden Window

Get Twisted

Happy Creations by CM

Healthy Hippie

Hillbilly Flannel Co.

Hot Sizzling Grill

Imagination Depot

Island Mott Sculpture

Itoyz

It's Me G!

J&K Crafts

JCD Creations

Jennifer’s LuLaRue

JX-Style

Kimimela Skin Care

Keller Williams Realty-Team Miller & Associates

Kris Kris Potter

Krista Kenehan Whimsical Art

Laura's Boutique

Lupita’s Creation

Lion Heart MMA

Meraki Out West

Mia Belle Candles

Mom2Mom Apparel

Mountain Dog Club

Mountain Found Vintage

NRT Code Creation

Papas Tornados

Patriot Supply

Robyn Burgess Metal Art

S & B First Cook

Sausage King

The Semerenko Team

Skye Purses

Soulzentila

Stone Disegno By Ale

Sugar Babe

Sunny West

Suzzanne’s Ballet

Tacos Medinas

Taquitos Jesus

Tehachapi Unified School District

Ten Hand Shop

Tiffany House Inc

Trippy ALF

Turned and Burned

Visions by Verlee

Wood Family Funeral Services

Yangchen Gifts