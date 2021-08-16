Saturday night's Cheers to Charity attracted some 700 people for a night of raising money for charity.

Wine, beer, food, dancing, a spirit-free bar (non-alcoholic), dessert bar and cigars were all offered under the canopy of a warm August Tehachapi night at Aviator Park.

“The night was perfect. The energy and joy was contagious. It was a great night to unite and support Tehachapi nonprofits!” according to Mary Beth Garrison, the founder and president of Cheers to Charity.