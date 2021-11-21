The holiday season is here and what better way to enjoy the spirit of the season then helping the folks of Doublewide save their town! Tehachapi Community Theatre is excited to announce our holiday production of "A Doublewide, Texas Christmas."
In this laugh-out-loud comedy, it's Christma time in Doublewide (the smallest town in Texas) and the holiday season is being overshadowed as the town of Doublewide is being double-crossed! Their official incorporation papers are in jeopardy and the town needs to prove their legitimacy to the county.
So this group of eccentric Texans are going to battle! They hatch a plan to win this year’s countywide competition “The Battle of the Mangers” with their “Nativity At The Alamo” entry. The play’s main character, Mayor Joveeta Crumpler, has her hands full not only with saving her town, but also a celebrity-obsessed mother, a brother being bullied by a pack of wild raccoons, and Doublewide’s newest resident who is fresh out of the local mental institution. What else could go wrong? This tale of Texans coming together to save their town will have you bursting with holiday cheer!
"A Doublewide, Texas Christmas" is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, who also wrote the comedies "The Red Velvet Cake War" and "Christmas Belles" that were presented by the Tehachapi Community Theatre in 2013 and 2015, respectively.
"A Doublewide, Texas Christmas" is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Services INC. New York.
Directed by Gary Mazzola with associate director Lisa Meridth, the cast includes Anya Lathrop, Halie Wise, David Faber, Ron Rich, Sharon Salyers, David Stenstrom, Janet Lund, Andi Hicks and Chris Morales.
Visit tctonestage.com to purchase tickets and check showtimes.
