Joan Cote, president of American Association of University Women/Tehachapi Mountain Branch, welcomed members to a kick-off luncheon at the first gathering of the new AAUW year. It was the first time the branch was able to hold meetings in person since COVID forced meetings to be held online.
Cote spoke about this year’s theme, “Anything is Possible.” She said, “With this in mind, we will focus on promoting health awareness and exploring options for education and career opportunities for women and girls as well as equality for all.”
New officers were introduced and retiring ones were thanked. Interest group leaders spoke about their plans and encouraged participation. Laura Amstead, yearbook coordinator, distributed the branch directory to all members.
Cote then introduced Dr. Marian Stephens, whose topic was “In the Face of Adversity.” She spoke of her personal experiences in the 1970s and the discrimination she faced as a woman seeking employment in a man’s world. Audience members were encouraged to share their experiences, and they told of jobs and opportunities they were denied because of being a woman. Dr. Stephens asked the audience what helps a woman overcome adversity, and voices called out knowledge, perseverance, asking for help and sharing experiences.
The history of AAUW mirrors the progress of women in the United States. Today there are more opportunities for women than ever before. Women are doctors, scientists, business executives, even astronauts. More women than men are enrolled in college.
AAUW is now accepting dues of $102 for the 2021-2022 membership year. Both women and men with a two-year or higher degree are eligible to join. Information about Tehachapi Mountain Branch AAUW may be found at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net. Call 972-6508 if interested in joining.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
