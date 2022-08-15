Tehachapi’s best party with a purpose, Cheers to Charity, celebrated its 8th year on Saturday with a huge crowd at Tehachapi’s Aviator Park, according to founder Mary Beth Garrison.
The annual night on the town showcases area restaurants, breweries and wineries in a celebration of good friends and great taste — in the name of raising money for local charities. Garrison said 750 people attended this year’s event.
The months of planning, careful preparation and tireless effort delivered a memorable evening, she said. In addition to delicious cuisine and great libations, Cheers also features a popular spirit-free bar with a variety of non-alcoholic drinks. The event included a dessert bar and coffee bar, too. The popular silent auction was accompanied by a casino corner, a new feature this year.
These things plus a free limo ride home set Cheers apart from other events like this, Garrison said, elevating the experience for attendees.
She said those in attendance repeatedly shared their appreciation for a fun evening out, but the crowd was reminded that the ultimate goal was to raise money for small, local nonprofit organizations.
Cheers to Charity is a fundraiser — first and foremost, Garrison noted. The 2022 recipient nonprofits will be: The Tehachapi Parks Foundation, the Tehachapi Mountain Alano Club and Healing Hearts Farm Sanctuary.
As a result of the fundraiser the parks foundation will replace a decades-old swing set; the Alano Club will upgrade meeting facilities for those dealing with addiction and Healing Hearts will improve its property to strengthen the ability to connect people with animals and nature — facilitating mental health healing.
Bolstered by community and business sponsors, the group has already poured more than a quarter million dollars into the community. This year’s donations will be announced in early September.
The 2022 Cheers to Charity sponsors included BHE Renewables, Berchtold Brothers, Sangera Subaru, Gubiotti Foundation, Pearce Renewables, Team Linda & Stacey, Tehachapi Valley Real Estate, P-Dubs Grille & Bar, Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Valley Strong Credit Union, AltaOne Federal Credit Union, Terra-Gen Operating Company, Columbo Construction, Healthy Hippy, Bank of the Sierra, 8-Minute Solar, Mike & Lara Berard, Tim & MB Garrison, MK Health, the Semerenko Team, WM, Airstreams Renewables, Advanced Beverage, Tehachapi News, Tehachapi Living Magazine, KGET TV 17 and the Loop Community Newspaper.
During the Sunday morning clean-up, committee members were already discussing what went well and proposing ways to elevate next year’s event, Garrison said. It is scheduled for Aug. 12, 2023.
“Mark your calendar and help us elevate fundraising in Tehachapi” she added. “Cheers!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.