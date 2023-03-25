American Association of University Women Mountain Branch will hold its annual scholarship fundraiser at the BeeKay Theater. We are going to see the play "Clue" at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $30.
We have more than 90 tickets to sell. In addition, we have 22 more that we are donating to Mountain Pathways for their members to attend. It's three ways to give: The Tehachapi Community Theater Association, AAUW Scholarship Fund and Mountain Pathways.
If you are anxious to get selling you can contact Kathi Hinkle for pick up or delivery at 661-855-4101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.