Lewis Brown was enthusiastically welcomed by American Association of University Women when he was guest speaker at their February meeting. He was Tehachapi’s 2022 Citizen of the Year and is well known as president of the Senior Center.
Brown purchased property in Stallion Springs in 1971 after he came here for a rodeo. In 2004, he retired after working 27 years for Knudsen Creamery in the San Fernando Valley. In 2009 he and his wife moved to Stallion Springs. They began attending some activities at the Senior Center. After his wife’s death, he became more involved and in 201, he was made president. He still is the president, and, as Brown explained, “they wouldn’t let me go.”
AAUW members were most interested in learning about the Senior Center, which was originally a two-bedroom house. In fact, it was the childhood home of AAUW Membership Chair Joan Cote. Later it became a laundromat and a grocery store.
In September 1981, ground was broken for the annex to the original house and the resulting structure was the Senior Center as we know it today. The doors were officially opened in March 1982 and the center has been serving the community ever since.
The center is a safe place for seniors 50 or more years old. It is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each weekday with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. for $3. Dues are just $25 for the year and allow members to socialize, play games of various kinds, and take classes in knitting, yoga, stretching and others.
Brown is also on the board of Tehachapi Community Theater. He wears many hats there and can be found there whenever a play is in production. He has even acted in nine different plays there. He got his start in the play “Driving Miss Daisy” and has been in demand ever since.
Both women and men with a two-year or higher degree are eligible to join AAUW. Information about Tehachapi Mountain Branch AAUW may be found at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net. New members may join on March 15 for $107, which covers the dues through June 2024.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of AAUW.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.