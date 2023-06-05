American Association of University Women is one of the largest providers of local scholarships in this community. AAUW has given more than $275,000 to Tehachapi High School graduates since the first $1,000 award was made in the early 1980s. This year 11 scholarships totaling $15,700 were awarded.
A special awards dinner for scholarship recipients and their parents was held on June 4. Five graduates received an award of $3,000; one received $500; and two middle school students received $100 each.
Both boys and girls are eligible to apply for a scholarship, which is administered by Scholarship Fund for Women. A Board of Trustees reviews all applicants and selects those most worthy and likely to continue their education. Each year there are many who apply and selection is difficult because THS produces many outstanding students.
AAUW is a diverse organization for women which advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. Information is available at http://www.tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net/
Phyllis Belcher is a member of AAUW.
