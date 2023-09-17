Living joyfully was the theme for the first meeting of the new AAUW year when the American Association of University Women gathered for a tropical lunch and an inspiring message. As members arrived, they were greeted by President Jane Hanley, who presented them with a colorful lei and a yearbook describing the goals and programs planned by the Tehachapi Mountain Branch.
Rosemary Powell, a medical support hypnotherapist, was the keynote speaker. She passionately described the events that led her into this field. Because of issues from childhood, she sought relief from several different therapists. It was not until she was introduced to hypnotherapy that she felt the peace and relaxation she craved. She began years of studying and learning more about hypnotherapy.
Her career as a school nurse provided opportunities to help children who were troubled or unhappy by giving them hints for dealing with anxiety. She retired after 47 years of nursing and during those years she trained to become certified in hypnotherapy. She established a practice in Arizona for several years. Then one year ago she moved to Tehachapi and opened an office here.
Powell explained that 80% of the conscious mind has negative thoughts that have resulted from experiences during childhood. A therapist can offer help to overcome such thoughts. Through a deeply relaxed state, positive thinking can be programed. Learning self-hypnosis can change one’s life. AAUW members were advised to be careful what they say to themselves and think positively.
Powell led an abbreviated group session to demonstrate how hypnosis provides tools to live by. Many members felt more relaxed and encouraged to try self-hypnosis after the brief exercise.
AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. Both men and women with a 2-year or higher degree are invited to join Tehachapi Mountain Branch of AAUW. See tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net/ for more information.
Phyllis Belcher is an AAUW member and longtime community volunteer.
