Ordinary Women in Extraordinary Times is the story of women in the late 1800s to early 1900s who courageously lived during challenging times. This theme is the basis for a Readers’ Theatre presentation by Tehachapi Mountain Branch, American Association of University Women at their Wednesday, March 15 meeting.
Nine AAUW members will talk about dangers and excitement in their lives beginning with the California Gold Rush to the great San Francisco earthquake, to a world with automobiles, airplanes, worldwide depression and global war.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Community Church Friendship Hall at 100 E. E St. Any one interested in AAUW or historic women is invited to attend.
Phyllis Belcher is an AAUW member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.