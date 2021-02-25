March has been designated by American Association of University Women as Women's History Month.
Tehachapi Mountain Branch has been bringing stories of women to the community for many years. A storytelling group, founded by AAUW member Carol Coleman, began going to classrooms and service clubs about 20 years ago to demonstrate what women have accomplished during the past. Dressed in costume, the storytellers pretended to be some woman in history.
This year, the group could not do these presentations because of restrictions imposed by COVID. However, they still wanted to study and learn about the things women have accomplished. About half a dozen members wrote scripts and will present them at a Zoom meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. Membership is open to any graduate holding an associate degree or higher degree from an accredited institution.
Dues are $102 per year, which includes membership in both the state and national AAUW. New members who attend the March 7 meeting are entitled to discounted dues. Call 972-6508 for membership questions. More information about the branch is available at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident.
