New officers have been elected to serve Tehachapi Mountain Branch of American Association of University Women. President Joan Cote is the leader of the Branch Board of Directors with Connie Brehm as president-elect, Cindy Marble as secretary, Lauren Hollen as treasurer, Laura Amstead as membership chair, and Jane Hanley, program chair.
The board met recently with branch members and made plans for the new AAUW fiscal year. The group established goals, outlined the budget and suggested programs to promote AAUW's mission of equity and education for women and girls.
AAUW is now accepting dues of $102 for the 2021-2022 membership year. Both women and men with a two-year or higher degree are eligible to join. Information about Tehachapi Mountain Branch may be found at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net. Call 972-6508, if interested in joining.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.