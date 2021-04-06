Libraries have been greatly affected for more than a year because of COVID restrictions. Nevertheless, the staff is finding innovative ways to provide books and other materials to the public. Veronica Wilson, librarian of Tehachapi Branch Library, is responsible for meeting the current challenges. She will be the featured speaker at the April 14 meeting of American Association of University Women.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Zoom. The topic supports one of the goals of Tehachapi Mountain Branch AAUW, which is exploring women’s options for education. Libraries are such an important resource for communities. To join the meeting, contact Joan at 858-444-0496 for the Zoom link.
AAUW is now accepting dues of $102 for the 2021-22 membership year. Both women and men with a two-year or higher degree are eligible to join. Information about Tehachapi Mountain Branch AAUW may be found at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net. Call 972-6508 if interested in joining.
Phyllis Belcher is a club member.
