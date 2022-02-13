Nicole Griffin shared her enthusiasm about working at Cerro Coso College at the February meeting of American Association of University Women. She is dean of Career-Technical Education, a recent promotion since joining the college staff in 2017.
She declared that education is transformative. One of AAUW’s main goals is promoting education for women and girls, so all were in agreement with her statement.
Griffin gave several examples of students who were able to turn their lives around, find satisfying employment and new interests after graduating from Cerro Coso.
She explained the many classes and majors which are offered and encouraged checking www.cerrocoso.edu for a complete listing.
The college serves a large area at various sites besides Tehachapi with locations in Ridgecrest, Mojave and elsewhere. Students can attend in-person or online. Classes are even offered at CCI, and that has made a difference in inmate attitudes. High school students can take classes to earn credits toward future degrees or certificates.
There are many options, and at $46 per unit, education is affordable.
Griffin and her husband, Alec Griffin, moved to Tehachapi in 2017 when they both accepted jobs at Cerro Coso. He is a professor of anthropology. They are thrilled to be living here, and said they appreciate the beautiful scenery and wildlife.
Membership in AAUW is open to both women and men with a 2-year or higher degree from an accredited institution.
Information about Tehachapi Mountain Branch AAUW may be found at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net. Call 714-313-0456 for more information.
Phyllis Belcher is involved in several community organizations.
