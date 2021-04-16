Members of American Association of University Women were happy to hear the Tehachapi Library will open for in-person use on April 21. Librarian Veronica Wilson shared this news when she spoke to AAUW at their April meeting. Masks and social distancing will be required, but there is excitement about resuming many of the programs that have been offered in the past.
Veronica Wilson graduated from Tehachapi High School and continued her education at Bakersfield College before receiving a master’s degree in English from California State University, Bakersfield. She served as an adjunct professor of English at CSUB for five years. When the library position in Tehachapi opened, she eagerly applied for the job and was hired.
“I’ve always loved books and have been a reader from early childhood," Wilson said. "The library was my ‘hide-out’ and I often walked there. Being a librarian is a dream job for me.”
The library has a 3D printer and recently acquired several pieces of equipment to enhance the ability to reproduce items. A sewing machine has also been purchased which opens up new possibilities for creating items. Wilson is anxious to resume programs that teach teens and adults to use this equipment. Many other programs will be continued as the library returns to normal operations. These include the Teenage Book Club, for which 15 to 30 teens gather each Friday, Summer Reading for kids, teens, and adults, and Story Hour.
AAUW members expressed that they appreciated borrowing e-books from the Libby app during the COVID shutdown. Wilson noted that there has been a huge uptick in the use of digital services. The library offers a wide range of programs, which were unimaginable 20 years ago.
