Lisa McKim-Hall spoke at the January meeting of American Association of University Women. She introduced herself as the new music teacher at Tehachapi High School, although she is not new to teaching. She has a master’s degree in music and has been a teacher for 29 years. She believes music is so important in the schools because it makes one smarter and causes students to think creatively. It engages every area of the brain and helps students in learning other subjects.
In 2020 COVID-19 struck, and the music program at Tehachapi High School came to a halt. McKim-Hall is working to build back an outstanding music program like THS was known for in the 1980s. She began working in the summer to assess the instruments and equipment available after some years of neglect. The school district was helpful and willing to fund improvements to the band room, which is in a portable building with poor acoustics for music.
McKim-Hall is responsible for the Warrior Band and the Jazz Band. She also conducts a choir and teaches group music classes. There are two other music teachers in the district, one at the elementary level and another at the middle school.
AAUW members were very interested to learn about the music program in Tehachapi schools. Education is important to the group and many former teachers were appreciative of Lisa McKim-Hall and her plans for music education.
Membership in AAUW is open to both women and men with a 2-year or higher degree from an accredited institution. Information about Tehachapi Mountain Branch AAUW may be found at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net. Call 714-313-0456 if interested in joining.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
